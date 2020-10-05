Entertainment of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Solomon Mensah, Contributor

I prayed for prosperity - Kwaku Manu

play videoKwaku Manu

Popular Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has said he prayed and wished for himself to be prosperous in future, at an early age in his life.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on YouTube based talk show Talk To Solomon with host Solomon Mensah, Mr. Manu said: “I said to myself while a young boy that I will prosper. I never said anything disparaging on my life.”



The Kumawood actor said he realised at JHS2 that he was not a good student but “there was not a single day in class [when teachers asked what students would do in future] that I said anything demeaning on my life. I was determined and hungry for success.”



Kwaku Manu said, Ghanaians must accommodate and give chance to persons who are not academically good but are talented to show to the world what they also can offer.





