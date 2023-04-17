I possess high self-esteem, reason I go all out on stage - TsaQa

Entertainment of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Dancehall artiste, TsaQa has highlighted the importance of musicians possessing high self-esteem which is crucial in their careers.



This ability, he explains, enables performers to be more confident whenever they mount the stage to entertain music lovers.



When GhanaWeb's Doreen Abanema Abayaa caught up with the hitmaker at the VGMA Xperience Concert in the Volta Region after his performance, TsaQa was proud to have won the hearts of this new audience who cheered him on while on stage.



The 'Accra Funfooler' crooner told GhanaWeb the motivation behind his widely-talk about stage performance.



"That is how it's supposed to be, we are doing this for the people. When you are up there (on stage) you have to make the crowd happy. That's what you got to do, that is it.



"We come from far, you understand. We've been through a lot before getting here so whenever we are on stage, we just express our feelings. The positive energy that we will give to the people...I know what my audience wants. They want to get positive energy, nobody wants low self-esteem," he said.



This young talent admitted that his rise to fame hasn't been without challenges. He wishes to inspire and get on board other aspiring talents in Ghana through his success story.



"Most times I don't want to talk about the challenges I experienced because I want to inspire others. I have an agenda to engage the youth out there," he added.



TsaQa has bagged a nomination at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Usung category with five others. This year's event comes off on May 6, 2023.







Contact GhanaWeb to advertise your product or services







OPD/BB