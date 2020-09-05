Entertainment of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I paid DJ Black ¢10,000 for 45 seconds advert – Dr UN brags

play videoDr UN claims he paid The Multimedia Group’s DJ Black GH¢10, 000 for a 45 seconds commercial

Social media is currently buzzing after some big names in the country were scammed by one Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour who conferred fake awards which were believed to be coming from the United Nations.



The man behind the fake United Nations and Kofi Annan Foundation Awards claims he paid thousands of cedis to DJ Black for advertisement.



After he was exposed for swindling a section of Ghanaian celebrities, Dr Owusu Fordjour now nicknamed Dr UN has been seen making interesting revelations in a video sighted by GhanaWeb.



Bragging at a local drinking spot where some people close to him were praising him, Dr Owusu Fordjour claimed he paid The Multimedia Group’s DJ Black GH¢10, 000 for a 45 seconds commercial.



“We can make people stars. We can organise very big shows here in Ghana. Joy FM is in my pocket. I have bought most of the people at Joy FM. DJ Black did most of my adverts for me. I paid him about 10,000 cedis to do just a 45 seconds advert for me,” he boasted.



Making fun of the awardees, Dr UN revealed how Nathaniel Attoh held him in high esteem when they met.



“D-Black was rushing to have the award and he was even ready to pay for it,” he stated.



Sarkodie, D-Black, DJ Black, Nathaniel Attoh, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Natalie Fort and many others were among the people who fell for Dr UN’s fake awards.



Trust social media to bring out all hidden secrets about the person of interest and that is the case of Kwame Fordjour who is now the man of the moment in the country.



It has been uncovered that aside from his profession as a con artist he is also a rapper.



Watch a video of DR UN making fun of the awardees





