Entertainment of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: My News GH

I paid Agya Koo ¢15 to feature me in my first movie – Kwaku Manu

Kwaku Manu, Actor

Kumawood Star Kwaku Manu has revealed that he had to pay an amount of ¢15.00 to famous actor Agya Koo born Kofi Adu before getting the opportunity to be featured in his first-ever movie.



Kwaku Manu who did not explain whether the money paid to his Godfather in the movie was a bribe or initiation money but insisted he paid that amount get the opportunity to play a role in a movie.



The comedian speaking on Kantanka TV in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com noted that he was one of the pioneers of Agya Koo’s movie trainees of ‘Tete Mofra’ Production.



Kwaku Manu may obviously not be the only one person who paid something to someone in the creative arts industry to be featured in either a movie or music.



Some female celebrities who have shared their experience, say some big men in the industry sometimes ask for sex before giving them the opportunity to pursue their talents.

