Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Nsemwoha

I owe Kuami Eugene GHC200 for rightly predicting I will win album of the year – Kidi

Lynx entertainment signee, Kidi

Lynx entertainment signee, Kidi has said his label mate, Kuami Eugene predicted rightly that he would win the album of the year award at the recently held VGMA.



Speaking in an interview with Joy News monitored by Nsemwoha.com, the “Say Cheese” hitmaker said during the awards, he almost lost hope because he hadn’t won in all but one category he was nominated for.



He continued that before the Winner of the Album of the year category was announced, Kuami Eugene told him he was going to win it, but he doubte, citing it was a tough category.



He then bet GHC200 on Kuami Eugene’s word and lo and behold, he won and now owes the “Open Gate” hitmaker the amount.



He also used the opportunity to say that contrary to some opinions that Kuami Eugene doesn’t deserve the artist of the year award, he believes he worked hard to deserve the award even at his young age.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.