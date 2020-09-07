Music of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

I owe DopeNation gratitude - Teflon Flexx

Musician Teflon Flexx

Music pride of the North and self-acclaimed present-day Kwame Nkrumah Teflon Flexx says he is indebted to the twin music group DopeNation for their involvement in his music journey.



According to him, the music duo were the first musicians who gave him a helping hand when he first came to Accra from the North to pursue his music career.



In an interview on YFM in Accra with Browberry on his Unsung of the Year victory, he said, “I am very grateful to my fans and everyone who believes in my craft, DopeNation is one group that helped me to break in with my popular song ‘Eskebelebele’ which I featured them on, they were producers of the song and were the ones who gave me the beat for the song. This got me accepted by the Southerners and after that song, I have received massive support from lots of music lovers all over the world which am grateful to them for.”



Teflon also revealed some factors that led to his win and shared to listeners his new music project dubbed ‘OLUWA’, a thanksgiving song dedicated to God ‘Oluwa’ for his grace and opportunities and also dedicated to everyone for supporting his craft.

