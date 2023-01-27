You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 27Article 1703114

I only listen to KiDi - Kwaisey Pee

Ghanaian Highlife musician, Kwasi Poku Addae, also known by the stage name Kwaisey Pee, has revealed that the only Ghanaian Musician he listens to is KiDi.

He made this revelation on the GTV’s Breakfast Show.

“I listen to KiDi, he’s the only musician I pay attention to because of his dressing, music and the way he carries himself and he is always on point, which makes me pay attention to him,” he said.

Kwasi Pee advised the new crop of Artists by saying “you know what, let’s just remix the old classics and that will work”.

His new song “Ayele” captures Kwaisey Pee professing his undying love for his girlfriend and assuring her of unalloyed love.

