‘I once worked as a sales girl in Adabraka’ – Charterhouse CEO recounts

CEO of Charterhouse Ghana, Theresa Ayoade, has disclosed how financial difficulties brought her educational journey in the United Kingdom to an abrupt end.



The popular businesswoman said she was compelled to work as a salesgirl in a shop at Adabraka upon returning to Ghana from the UK.



In narrating her story in an interview with Joy Prime’s Roselyn Feli, Mrs. Ayoade recalled how a conversation with a friend resulted in an opportunity to work as a sales girl in a shop at Adabraka, where she sold lighting fittings.



“I went to the UK to pursue my degree course in economics and my parents were sponsoring me at that time. But my father ran into a few financial challenges, which made it difficult for him to continue paying my fees or sponsoring me…I had to stop. My education was truncated.



“I called up a friend…he said, oh I have a shop. You can come and sit in my shop. I said okay. It’s better than sitting at home… The shop was selling lighting fittings. So I was a sales girl in Adabraka and that’s how I started my career in Ghana,” she stated.



Narrating further, Roselyn detailed how she got fed up and aspired for a greater feat along the line.



The CEO of Charterhouse said she ventured into media although her initial dream was to be a banker.



She, however, rose through the corporate ladder and joined one of the popular media houses in Ghana as a sales and marketing manager where she landed a promotion after two years.



“I was the only girl in the sales team and when the opportunity came. I was the one who was promoted to go to Luv FM as the Sales and Marketing Manager…I worked in Kumasi for about two years and I came back to Joy FM where I was promoted to Promotions Manager…,” she recounted.







