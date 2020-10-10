Entertainment of Saturday, 10 October 2020

I once had an erection while acting a romantic scene – Akrobeto

Kumawood actor, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto has disclosed how he once endured a difficult time on a movie set after he had an erection shooting a romantic scene.



“When I first entered the movie industry, it was Miracle Films who cast me and due to the luxury at his expense, he asked me to be in a swimming pool with some ladies,” Akrobeto said on The Real News on UTV.



He went on to say, “seeing the ladies in their bikini, in fact, I got worried. I got stranded in the pool after the Director said cut because I had erected and it would have been a disgrace for me if I had left the water immediately. I deliberately bathed in the water till I lost erection.”



The experienced comic actor noted that he no longer has the urge to get turned on since he is now used to the movie industry. According to him, controlling himself on set has become an easy task for him.



“It’s true that we are acting but we are human. As a man, when you get caught up in something like that you can’t control but when you do it regularly you get used to it. Now I no longer get an erection when acting even when I’m naked on a movie set,” he said.



Akrobeto’s revelation on getting an erection when acting romantic scenes comes after his colleague actor, Abraham Kofi Essuman Davis a.k.a Salinko, also disclosed that he often gets turned on when on a romantic set with actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence.



