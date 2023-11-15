You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 11 15Article 1881557

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

'I now date white men' – Davido’s alleged side chick, Anita Brown 'throws in the towel'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Anita Brown and Davido Anita Brown and Davido

Anita Brown, the alleged side chick of Afrobeats singer Davido, has updated Netizens on her most recent dating preferences.

According to the US-based entrepreneur, her taste has currently shifted white men, men of Arabic descent, and professionals who don't use social media but have shares and assets there.

Anita Brown cautioned Nigerians not to misunderstand and take advantage of her seeming vulnerability.

She declares that she will never meet someone like Davido again and that her experience with the singer has taught her a valuable lesson.

Anita added that she has no interest in whitewashed artistes, minorities, urban boys, or men who aren't chairmen or CEOs.

She wrote: “Don’t confuse my Nigerian moment of weakness & run in. That was a lesson that will forever keep “y’all kind” off my radar for the rest of my life.
I am in no way, shape, or form interested in urban men, artists, mīnorities who aren’t whitewashed, men who aren’t CEOs or Chairman.

I date white men, Arabics, and professionals. The people I date don’t have social media. They have stocks and shares in social media”.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Ken Ofori-Atta presenting the 2024 budget to parliament

Here’s why Ken Ofori-Atta paused reading of 2024 budget to clap

Sportsleading sports icon

Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova

Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova dies after suffering heart attack

Businessleading business icon

Ghana will unveil its Electric Vehicle Policy at the COP28 Summit in the UAE

Government waives import duties on electric vehicles for 8 years

Africaleading africa news icon

Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova

Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova dies after suffering heart attack

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Ghana Police Service logo

Police recruitment scam: Leaders of plenty talk no action