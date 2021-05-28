‘I never used juju to do music’ – Hannah Marfo

Entertainment of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Hannah Marfo has revealed she has never used black magic, ‘Juju’ to do music.



In an interview with YouTube-based channel, KNM TV, the Gospel Musician said she only depends on God for inspiration and promotion of her songs and not juju.



“It is the Glory of the Lord that maketh man rich and He adds no sorrow. So just ask the Lord whichever height you want Him to take you to as a musician and never go in for Juju,” she said.



The back to back hitmaker said she has always believed that God will make a way for every musician who decides to depend on Him solely for promotion.



“No matter how long it will take for your song to go viral, continue to dwell in the presence of the Lord and wait upon Him till He makes you popular…any offer from the enemy fades away within a short time and when the Lord says you will flourish nothing at all shall hinder you so,” she said.