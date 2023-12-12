I never used Delay to hype my event - Ohemaa Woyeje replies critics

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality, Ohemaa Woyeje, has rebuffed claims that she used Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay to hype her book launch event which took place in Accra.



She explained that she commented about Delay when the host of a show asked a question on how she felt when Delay asked about whether her husband cheats or not which she replied frankly.



The entrepreneur, who recently launched her ‘2D Experience’ book reiterated that it was not her intention to speak ill of Delay to hype her event at that time because she had already established herself in the country.



Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix and monitored by GhanaWeb, Ohemaa Woyeje denied claims of using Delay to gain publicity when she was about to organize an event.



“Did it look like I was using her to hype my event? People understand things the way they want to understand them. I went for an interview and the person referenced an answer I gave to her [Delay] two years ago. So because that question was asked I automatically had to go there. I was wondering why I gave that answer to Delay in that interview, does that mean I was using her?” she quizzed.



She further indicated that she is not the kind of person who relies on social media trends to popularize herself because her brand is known already.



“If I was not asked a question from that interview, I wouldn’t have used her. Ghanaians should know that I don't use trends for anything. All my achievements weren’t made because of trends.



"By God’s grace, my brand has been naturally made and it's impactful without drama and controversies. I never used her [Delay], I only said she did not vibe with me since she left Top Radio till the day she invited me to her show,” said Ohemaa Woyeje.



It would be recalled that Ohemaa Woyeje before her ‘2D Experience’ book launch made some despicable remarks about Delay concerning her attitude.



She stated that Delay had a diabolic intention to disgrace her when she asked about what she would do if her husband cheated on her.



Ohemaa Woyeje also disclosed that Delay is an arrogant person and has not been on good terms with her since she left Top Radio.



In all of this, Delay never responded to Ohemaa Woyeje’s claims and remained tight-lipped throughout the period.







SB/BB



