‘I never slept with any of my UT staff, not even one’ – Prince Kofi Amoabeng

Former Chief Executive Officer of the defunct UT Bank, Mr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has recalled his active days of service where he maintained discipline and never slept with any of his workers.



He said despite how tempting the ladies in his establishment were, he did his best to maintain professionalism, which he described as tough and painful.



The former UT Bank boss, who created that particular policy, said, that instances where his other workers were indulging in the act when he (the business owner) had abstained, made him extremely bitter.



He made these statements during an interview with Fiifi Pratt while sharing his take on the ‘sex for job’ trends that have since existed.



“I never slept with any UT staff, not even one, although they were very beautiful and very tempting," he said on Kingdom FM. "It was a very painful decision for me to abstain and discipline myself for the sake of the company but guess what, my other workers were doing it in secrecy. I was pained when I found out because even, I had decided not to do it."



Mr. Amoabeng added that the reason for creating such a policy was to scrap the structure that enables bosses to sleep with applicants before securing them an appointment.



He also said such structures were meant to squash any form of conflict of interest that might develop between the bosses and the workers they sleep with.



“The reason why I put such rules in place is that applicants might end up sleeping with about 3 or more men before securing the job," he said. "Also, they might be promoted based on the fact that they are sleeping with their bosses."



He added, that he considered his staff as one big family, and as such, engaging in such acts amounted to incest.



“We had that HR policy that nobody makes amorous approaches to any staff because we are a family. And when you sleep with a family member, it is incest,” he stated.



