I never saw girls my size; I had to embrace my image - Eno Barony

Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony has been celebrated for her exceptional talent and ability to make a name for herself in a male-dominated space but this she says, was not even her greatest challenge.



At the onset of her career, she had to deal with body shaming and discrimination as a 'plus size' woman. On the account of the award-winning rapper, the industry had skinnier women, there was none her size to look up to.



Eno Barony who identifies as the 'mother of rap in Ghana' told BBC News Africa how her body size inspired her 2019 hit single 'Heavy Load' where she encouraged plus-size women to embrace their beauty.



"When I came into the music scene, I never saw girls my size. Most of the girls I was seeing were skinnier. People were talking about my image so much...it was bothering me. When I accepted myself, as who I am, I did a song called 'Heavy Load' and I realized I have fans who are just like me.



"So if you see a woman doing anything male-dominated, you don't doubt her it," she charged.



"My name Eno means mother in my native language Twi...somehow, some way, divine intervention, I am like the mother of rap in Ghana.



"If am the mother of rap, Mzbel is like the grandmother. Every girl I knew at that time was dressing like Mzbel," Eno told BBC Arica News in an interview published in April 2023.



