I never sacrificed my education for skits – Araba Attah

Araba Attah, young comedienne

Young Comedienne, Ama Nhyiraba Antwi, popularly known as Araba Attah has stated that her involvement in comedy or skits has in no way affected her education.



According to her, she believes that education is the key to success and as such, she is committed to completing her education.



Explaining how she balances her school with comedy, she told Rev. Erskine, “Being a comedian is not easy because first of all school is the key to success. It is important to go to school. So during the week, I dedicate Monday to Friday to school and then on weekends after classes, I continue with shooting my skits. I have never absented myself from schools to shoot my skits”.



Araba Attah is known for her many skits such as ‘Sweetest Thing in the World’,’Mugu’, ‘Girlfriend Wahala', among others.



Araba is set to host a new show on e.TV Ghana dubbed the Gong Gong Beater. The show which is set to begin on 1st August will see comedienne Araba Attah discuss trending issues within the past week, the coronavirus safety protocols and her take on the recent presidential updates on COVID-19. The show also has a special segment with ‘Madam Common Sense’ who gives advice on simple life activities in a comical manner.



The Gong Gong Beater is part of the new exciting shows introduced by the station to build more refreshing entertainment concepts for viewers’ pleasure.

