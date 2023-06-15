I never knew Shugatiti had an issue with me – Xandy Kamel

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Ghanaian actress and TV show host, Xandy Kamel has been tagged by some people as a very troublesome personality.



On some occasions, a few of his colleagues have come out to suggest that the former Angel TV presenter has issues with a lot of the players in the industry.



The perception might be out there, however, in a recent interview on Zionfelix’s Uncut show, Xandy Kamel refuted the claims that she is controversial and difficult.



According to her, she does not have issues with anyone in the industry, rather, she is always doing her best to mind her business and avoid all confrontations that will get her into the social media trends for the wrong reasons.



Xandy while making this point mentioned the name of her colleague, Shugatiti, as one of the people she never knew had any issues with her until she recently granted an interview and suggested that there is some kind of problem between them.



She revealed that the revelation made by the CEO of Pot of Shuga shocked her to the bone when it was made because personally, she had no knowledge there was an issue between them.



