I never knew Shemima had a child – Ali of Date Rush

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ali and Shamima appeared on the Uncut Show hosted by Zion Felix



• It was during the interview that Ali found out that Shamima has a six-year-old son



• Ali expressed serious shock learning this for the first time



When Shemima chose Ali as her date on the 6th episode of Date Rush Season 5, the young man could not help but express mixed feelings of excitement and shock.



The shocking part of his feeling seems to have gone beyond the night as Ali has recently found out that his date has a six-year-old child.



Appearing together on the 'Uncut Show' hosted by blogger Zion Felix, Ali expressed utter shock after Shemima disclosed she has a son.



According to Ali, he was finding out for the first time on the show.



But Shemima in her response to his shock explained that she only failed to disclose about her son during her appearance on the show.



She further disclosed that she got pregnant while pursuing a programme at IPMC and had to drop out in her education.



She, however, stated that she was no longer with the father of her son and that it has been so for over two years now.



Watch their interview with Zion Felix below:



