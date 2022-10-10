I never knew Shatta Wale stammered - Bullgod teases

Entertainment of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale's former manager, Bullgod has made it clear that he wasn't impressed with the answer the musician gave the host of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom Otchere when the broadcaster questioned why the famous musician does not have a record label despite his popularity and years experience in the industry.



According to the talent manager, he was surprised to see Shatta stammer and struggle in finding the right words to explain why he still hasn't bagged a record deal.



“I didn’t know Shatta Wale stammered until he was asked by Paul Adom Otchere why he wasn’t on a label. Bra Charles, I know you are listening to us. You no dey stammer but as they asked the question... You should have seen him. You know what am saying," Bullgod stated in the Pidgin language on Hitz FM.



He again detailed how a record label can help push the craft of top Ghanaian artists such as Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale who have gained prominence in the country.



"Won't we be happy that all our musicians are there as Burna Boy kill like 1 million people, Stonebowy kill it, Shatta, everybody, we want that. It brings some joy," said Bullgod.



Shatta on October 6 expressed his frustration over the fact that Ghanaian artistes are not being signed to international record labels.



He sighted rapper Black Sherif as the only Ghanaian act who has bagged a label that helps in the distribution and marketing of his songs.



“No that’s why I am saying… No, no, not that no label that even… not that no label doesn’t even want to meet Shatta Wale or something...What I am saying is, it’s not me. Many artistes in Ghana don’t have labels,” were the words of Shatta.





Watch the latest of our programmes below:















OPD/BB