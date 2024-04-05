'I never knew I could upload my works online and make money' – Hammer

Entertainment of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Veteran Ghanaian music producer, Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly known as 'Hammer', has disclosed how he wasn't privy to marketing and making money from his works on digital music stores.



According to him, when he was approached by rapper Joey B to publish his works online, he brushed it off until he received a thorough education on the platforms available and what he could do to make money from them.



Speaking on Capital FM, he said, “Do you know who made me get on digital platforms? It was Joey B. Joey B called me someday and said, 'Hammer, I’m not finding your works on Spotify and Apple Music, what should I do?' And I’m like, what should I do with it? He said I need to put it on there."



Hammer said he refused the advice and kept on selling bread until Ghanaian singer, Worlasi, began distributing his works on these sites for him.



Hammer said the money he was making from the bread business made him see no reason to publish his works.



"I didn’t mind then. I was selling bread and that’s what I was eating. I bought three cars in one year. These were not small cars, I’m talking about my Jeep and others. The bread was good.



"So he told me that I needed to get my work online. So I was introduced by Worlasi to a distributor who then became my main distributor and that’s how I went on all these digital platforms,” he said.