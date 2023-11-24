I need to go back to school - Black Sherif as he hints at new album

Entertainment of Friday, 24 November 2023

Ghanaian Highlife sensation, Black Sherif, has hinted at his desire to go back to school to pursue a course in fashion design.



In a post on his X (formerly Twitter), Blacko expressed his desire to release his album and return to school to learn fashion design.



"Need to get this album out and go back to school to learn how to make clothes," he posted.



His post, however, was met with support from many followers who admired his dedication to both his music and education.



Many of Blacko’s fans expressed their eagerness as they awaited his next album, while others applauded the 21 ýear old’s commitment to expanding his knowledge and skills, some however, advised him to engage in other business ventures like farming.



While Black Sherif has not officially announced any plans for an upcoming album, he has been releasing singles throughout 2023, including "Oh No," "Yaya," and "Simmer Down."



Black Sherif in a recent interview said that he is always working on new music and that he has a lot of material that he is ready to share with the world. He also said that he is looking forward to collaborating with more artists in the future.



