I need a record label; Ghana music is a disgrace - Shatta Wale hails Nigerians

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has on different occasions called out the Nigerian music industry for failing to reciprocate the love shown to them by Ghanaians when it comes to music promotion and airplay.



He is however quick to heap praise on Nigerians for rolling out measures that have seen development in their music production and artiste development, a move that has birthed great collaborations with foreign artistes and nominations for top awards.



Shatta in a recent Twitter rant admitted that he would love to be signed to a record label.



"Me sef I need record label. Ghana music is a disgrace Mek nobody lie you," parts of his tweet read.



This was also followed with a piece of advice to Ghanaians. The famous musicians urged them to learn from the West African state, Nigeria due to the success of their local music industry.



Shatta again acknowledged the works of Nigerian show promoters and music lovers



"Is better we stop arguing with Nigerian fans, promoters, etc and ask for help. ...Shouts to Naija Ghana ppl too deh like talk with no action. Yes I have said it," Shatta Wale tweeted on January 18.



The post has been greeted with mixed reactions as some critics claim that Shatta is inconsistent when it comes to matters with the Nigerian music market.



Check out post below:





Is better we stop arguing with nigerian Fans ,promoters ,etc and ask for help



Me sef I need record label ????



Ghana music is a disgrace

Mek nobody lie you ..



Shouts to Naija ????????

Ghana ppl too deh like talk with no action ????

Yes I have said it …. pic.twitter.com/MVwpgdps4V — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 18, 2023

