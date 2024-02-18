I nearly died - Kwaku Manu fumes about the state of Accra-Kumasi highway

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu has fumed about the deplorable state of the Accra-Kumasi highway that has jeopardised the lives of individuals who use the road.



In narrating his ordeal, Kwaku Manu stated that he had an accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway which almost took his life after his car tyre nearly burst.



He indicated that the accident was a result of the numerous potholes on the road.



Speaking in an Instagram live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwaku Manu stated that he had to spend an amount of GH¢2,000 to fix his vehicle.



“I have seen some work ongoing but it has not been fixed. Had it not been God, I would have died on the road.



"I bumped into a pothole and my car tyre almost burst in the process. I had to buy a tyre at the cost of GH¢1,300. I spent almost GH¢2,000 to fix the car due to the deplorable nature of the road," he said.



Kwaku Manu also called on authorities to take steps to fix the road as soon as possible to safeguard the lives of people.



“I would plead with authorities to fix the potholes and put the road in good shape," he said.



Watch the video below





SB/BB