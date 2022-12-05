'I misspoke and you misunderstood me' - Actress Habiba Sinare apologizes for 'hateful' comments

Entertainment of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Habiba Sinare has issued an apology for what she said about Northerners in a viral video clip chopped off from an old interview.



Her views deemed tribalistic and in part denigrating included that some northerners are difficult to deal with whiles recounting how her in-laws had sought to control her life as a young wife and mother, having married at the age of 19.



She is the ex-wife of former Black Stars player, Abdul Majeed Waris.



In a post on her Facebook wall published late Sunday, December 4, 2022; she explained that those views were shared in an interview that had been shot long back and that the contents had trended and died down.



"That interview was granted a long time ago and those that are close to me figured that out. It attracted attention, discussed and abandoned. Why the bloggers chose to rehash an old story at this time, I’m unable to say," the post read in part.



She also gave copious reasons why her views did not reflect someone who in anyway hated people from the north, as a northerner, having married from there, having a son who is a Dagomba and working with people from the north in the line of her professional and humanitarian work.



"In that same video I have spoken highly of my ex- husband and his brother. I guess you know they are Northerners. Why is that portion not trending? Maybe it’s because bad story sells and sells faster," the post added.



Habiba weighed in on how she has worked to better integrate into the North including learing a different language before issuing an unreserved apology to persons who found her views offensive.



"I have learnt and speak my Dagbani language ( broken one though)



"For those who are genuinely piqued , I NEVER meant to insult, denigrate or stereotype any group of people and I apologize unreservedly and unconditionally.



"I misspoke and you misunderstood me. But for those who are waiting to roast me for no reason, I forgive you," the post concluded.



SARA