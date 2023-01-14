I missed opportunities to date wealthy men in 2022 - Mandy Kiss confesses

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nigerian skit maker Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi Adefolarin popularly known as Mandy Kiss has revealed that she is ready for anything this year as she lost out on a lot of opportunities last year.



Mandy in a recent video she shared on her Instagram page disclosed that in 2022 she was worried about what bloggers would say about her so she pretended to be a good girl to escape criticism.



However, the content creator said this year is her year and she is up for anything that comes her way.



She said: "Last year I threw away a lot of opportunities to sleep with rich men because I was acting good girl, been shy and afraid of what bloggers will post about me but this year I’m ready for anything.”



The video received diverse reactions from social media users after it was shared.



Here are some:



nkechi_blessing_sunday: "My dear ,you do ooo,you no do oo,dem go talk..Kuku do make everybody rest????????‍♀️????????‍♀️"



osas_kelvin03: "I really did not know why portable did not marry this lady? Both of them will really make a good mad couple????????????"



konktech: "Who con hold u. Shey u ge Shame before ni ????"



dollywizy: "U be olosho normally so no dey do like saint who hold u not to knack"



bianca_billz_: "My dear anything wey go make u dey happy do am ????"



skillful_tailor: "Ashawo dey her eye normally ????"



Watch video here:



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mandychoco???????? (@mandykissssss)