I miss school - Child prodigy Nakeeyat

Ghanaian child prodigy Nakeeyat Dramani Sam

Ghanaian child prodigy Nakeeyat Dramani Sam has expressed how much she misses school after schools were closed as part meausres to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the young poet, the closure of schools has made her realise how fun school is.



Speaking in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s DJ Advicer, host of the Ayekoo After Drive, Nakeeyat said, “School is fun. I miss going to school.”



The winner of the 10th edition of the Talented Kids reality show added that because parents are also being extra cautious, one cannot even go out and play with friends.



“You can’t go outside to play anymore, you can’t scream and laugh out loud. I miss my friends.”



She however added that regardless of school being closed, she still receives her regular tuition via a zoom class.



“I am learning from the zoom class but sometimes it is boring because you’re just watching the human being talk. If it was in the classroom you will see the teacher draw sketches.”



The young peace ambassador advised Ghanaians to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols as the virus is real.

