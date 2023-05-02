I miss home - Mona4Reall says amidst claims of arrest, legal tussle

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite, fashion icon, and musician, Mona Faiz Montrage, known in the entertainment industry as Mona4Real, has given netizens the idea that she is homesick.



In a recent interaction with fans on Snapchat, a netizen told Mona to come to Ghana soon, to which she replied, "I miss home."



Following reports that Mona was arrested by UK police at Heathrow Airport after a two-week stay in the UK where she performed at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK for allegedly participating in a fraud scam, Mona was en route to Ghana.



However, her recent whereabouts became a cause for concern for fans, with rumours circulating about her supposed arrest and detention in the US and the UK.



In March, her management team addressed these rumours and clarified that Mona had not been convicted or extradited to the US or anywhere in the world.



They also revealed that Mona is presently in the UK and has not faced any charges in the UK or the US of any sort, and they advised the public to disregard the rumours and respect Mona's privacy and that of her family.







ADA/BB