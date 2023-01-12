You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 12Article 1694165

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

I miss Davido like a heartbroken lover - Comedian

Singer Davido Singer Davido

Comedian-cum-actor, ‘Bovi’ Ugboma, has revealed how much he misses singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido.

Expressing his love for the singer, Bovi compared the feeling to that of a lover who misses the woman who broke his heart.

The comedian promised to attend all Davido’s concert this year and get himself the front roll so he could have fun screaming.

“I don’t know the dates. But anything davido dey do this year, I’m front row screaming myself sour.

“I’m missing Davido like babe wey break my heart,” said Bovi.

Singer Timi Dakolo also took to his Twitter page to declare his affection for Davido amid his absence on social media.

Dakolo wrote: “I miss @davido. A very nice guy.”

Davido has been absent from social media activities since the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

Although the singer's lawyer has hinted of his comeback, friends and colleagues have taken to social media to reveal how much Davido has been missed.

