Entertainment of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: My News GH

I might ‘probably’ be the greatest Rapper Ghana has ever had – Medikal

Medikal, Musician

Rapper Medikal has indicated that he might be the best rapper to have ever emerged from Ghana.



One cannot tell the metrics or data been used by the rapper to reach such a conclusion on being the best rapper.



Making this position known in a tweet, the AMG signed artiste said “I might probably be the greatest Rapper Ghana has ever had”.



Medikal has since coming to the music scene done extremely well with his style of rap and has featured several upcoming artiste giving them the breakthrough they have yearned for.



However, there are several rap artistes in Ghana who have proven over the years that they are incomparable.



The rapper has released his EP which he has titled Amazing Grace.



“Amazing grace ep is great, even if you don’t like me, Kindly buy and stream it when it’s out so I can make some more money to feed my family and flex too.”



