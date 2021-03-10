Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

I might come back into music in a different way – Kojo Rana Soboh hints

play videoExecutive Director of EMY Africa Awards, Kojo Soboh

Executive Director of EMY Africa Awards, Kojo Soboh, formerly known as Kojo Rana has expressed his love and passion for music despite the fact that he is currently out of it.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go Online show, the former musician stated that he loves music and music remains his talent, even though he is not doing it professionally now.



He hinted that he might come back into the music industry in a different way in the near future and further added that music has helped him in diverse ways which aids and helps him in the field he currently finds himself.



Watch video below:



