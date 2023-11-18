I met and married my ex-husband within 6 months - Xandy Kamel

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Actress and TV personality, Xandy Kamel has shared the details surrounding her first marriage.



In a very interesting dialogue with Delay, the actress revealed that she met her ex-husband Kaninja when she began working and hosting a show at Angel TV.



According to the actress, within 2 months of occupying her new job position, she was already in a serious romantic relationship with sports journalist, Kaninja.



"When I started working there, he was already a staff there but funny enough, I never even looked his way but it happened...it took two months."



Touching on how long it took them to plan and get married, Xandy Kamel said it took between 4 to 6 months.



The actress added that, before she got married, she moved out of her mother's house to cohabit with her partner three months into the relationship. They lived in a chamber and hall compound house called "face me I face you".



Xandy Kamel admitted to sponsoring more than half the expenses of the wedding including buying the rings, buying her husband's suit, and bills after.



"I made one of my uncles buy the wedding and then send it down to Ghana for him. So it feels like I married him. That is why I am the only one who can end it.... I married him because I did everything, he only came in as a man that I respected...but I made it look like he did it."



