I meet top shots, get special treatment because of music - Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian music notable Kofi Kinaata has indicated that doing music has given him many benefits including being in the company of distinguished statesmen and having special favours at the embassy.



Kofi was Nana Romeo's guest on Accra 100.5FM today, Tuesday, December 20, 2022.



He was quick to respond when asked what he has gained from doing music.



"I have benefitted so much from being a musician," he said.



"Recently, I was in the office of the head of the Ghanaian army," he added. "All the individuals in the room were Generals, Major Rtd, and more. Ordinarily, I can't be in such company but for my music."



Kinaata also recalled performing "recently at the birthday party for ex-President Kufour."



He was happy to note the rare honour of "having a conversation, taking pictures," with such a dignitary in the midst of people of similar standing.



The rapper and singer highlighted how he has gained opportunities to go to important places and in some cases been given special dispensations.



"Recently, I was late to the German Embassy. When I got there, I was told not to worry and that the one I was to see had been to my show at +233 before so they'll see to me and follows me [on social media]. I was specially attended to when everyone in the queue had left," he narrated. "So, yeah, these are some of the benefits that come with my job."



Nana Romeo asked him about groupies. Kofi burst out in belly laughs.



This Friday, December 23, 2022, Kinaata joins fellow Sekondi-Takoradi native and Highlife legend Gyedu-Blay Ambolley at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill for an event dubbed: 'The Bronya Experience'; to wit, 'The Christmas Experience'.



Kofi Kinaata's latest song is called 'Everyday (Essikafo Ammba Ntem)'.