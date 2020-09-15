Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: GH Kasa

I may have been rearing pigs by now if I wasn't a musician - Quamina MP reveals

play videoMusician Quamina MP

Ghanaian musician, Quamina MP, has come out to make some interesting revelations about his life.



During an interview on Y3 Kasa TV with Jibriel, the musician disclosed that he has 8 cars in his possession at the moment. He talked about how much he showed support for the various artistes who won the recent VGMA ceremony and how much he always looks to be happy.



The "Amanfou Girls" hitmaker also hinted on how much he loved his job. When he was questioned about whether he was proud of himself, he responded positively because looking back at what he went through in the past, he realizes he has come very far.



About his cars, he indicated that he has 8 cars including: a Ferrari, a Cop car, and others. Quamina Mp also said that he doesn’t flaunt his cars around because he doesn’t eyes looking at his every corner.



About his music career, he said that if he had not become a musician, he wouldn’t know what he would be doing in his life and that perhaps, he would be rearing pigs with his father back in Mankessim.



He also spoke on how he does not regret anything he’s ever done in his life and when he was asked to name an artiste he considers his top artiste, he suggested that everyone was top notch due to how unique everyone was in the field of music.



Quamina Mp also hinted that he would be dropping an album very soon. His new single titled, ‘Change Your Style’ has hit over 30,000 streams in less than a week.



Watch the interview below:









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.