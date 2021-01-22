Entertainment of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I married my ex-husband to spite an ex-boyfriend – Tima Kumkum

play videoActress and TV presenter Tima Kumkum

Kumawood actress and TV presenter, Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly known as Tima Kumkum, has opened up on the Delay Show, on why her marriage failed.



According to Tima who took her turn on the award-winning show, her marriage failed because she didn’t love her husband.



Tima told Delay, even though she and her ex-husband were friends before they married and she liked him to a certain extent, she only married him to spite an ex-boyfriend who had cheated on her with her best friend.



“I married my ex-husband to spite someone, an ex-boyfriend who had slept with my best friend. So it was a sort of revenge marriage. I was not in love with him even though we were friends and I liked him,” Tima confessed in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Tima Kumkum, a mother of two, narrated that even though she didn’t openly tell her husband that she didn’t love him, certain actions clearly showed it.



Her ex-husband hoped that she would eventually fall in love with him; adding that though she tried to reconcile with her husband after some time, certain issues she couldn’t disclose made it impossible to do so.



“He knew I didn’t love him even though I didn’t tell him, he knew, and he thought with time I could develop love and affection for him. He thought it would grow because he is a good person, he never wronged me…” she said.



She confessed that she has so many regrets for what happened because she knows now that if she had known God at the time of her marriage she would not have filed for divorce.



“I have a lot of regrets; I have so many of them. Because if I knew God then I don’t think I would have filed for divorce, I would have taken my time. I left out of anger and little issues that I could have dealt with. It's too late now though, but there is God..”, she told Delay.



