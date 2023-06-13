You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 13Article 1785560

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

I made myself small because others found me intimidating - Yvonne Nelson discloses

Ghanaian actress cum producer, Yvonne Nelson, has shared how she suppressed her true self in order to accommodate others who found her intimidating.

In a post on Instagram, she proudly proclaimed that those days are long gone, citing the influence of Maryam Hasnaa, an influential figure in her journey of self-discovery.

Reflecting on her past, Yvonne Nelson confessed, "I remember a time when I made myself small because others found me intimidating. I believed that if I played small, others would feel more comfortable around me."

However, the accomplished actress and producer announced that she has liberated herself from this self-imposed limitation.

With unwavering confidence, she declared, "But that time is long gone."

Yvonne Nelson credits her personal growth to the influence of Maryam Hasnaa, a guiding force in her journey towards self-empowerment.

Although further details about the connection between Yvonne and Maryam were not disclosed, it is evident that Maryam's teachings and wisdom played a significant role in Yvonne's transformation.



