I made myself small because others found me intimidating - Yvonne Nelson discloses

Ghanaian actress cum producer, Yvonne Nelson, has shared how she suppressed her true self in order to accommodate others who found her intimidating.



In a post on Instagram, she proudly proclaimed that those days are long gone, citing the influence of Maryam Hasnaa, an influential figure in her journey of self-discovery.



Reflecting on her past, Yvonne Nelson confessed, "I remember a time when I made myself small because others found me intimidating. I believed that if I played small, others would feel more comfortable around me."



However, the accomplished actress and producer announced that she has liberated herself from this self-imposed limitation.



With unwavering confidence, she declared, "But that time is long gone."



Yvonne Nelson credits her personal growth to the influence of Maryam Hasnaa, a guiding force in her journey towards self-empowerment.



Although further details about the connection between Yvonne and Maryam were not disclosed, it is evident that Maryam's teachings and wisdom played a significant role in Yvonne's transformation.





