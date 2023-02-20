I made between $10,000 to $11,000 on an adult site - Sister Derby reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 20 February 2023

Ghanaian singer cum socialite known in showbiz circles as Sister Derby has revealed that she earned a substantial amount of money by selling photos and videos of herself on the adult site.



According to Sister Derby, she made between $10,000 to $11,000 within the first three months of joining the site.



She mentioned in an interview with Sika Osei that she used part of the earnings to pay for her mother's dental expenses and plane ticket, and she still has savings that she has not touched.



“Within the first three months, I made like $10,000, or like $11,000. Part of the money went for my mum’s teeth fixing, and her plane ticket, and then I still have some savings wey I no touch am,” she said.



Sister Derby also disclosed that her boyfriend is sometimes involved in selecting the photos and videos to be shared on the site.



“I spoke to my boyfriend about it ooo and I asked him are you going to help me with the videos and he said yes. I let him choose the pictures.



“My boyfriend is not managing it fully so when I ask him which picture should go first he will say this one. You know it is very classy,” she added.



According to Sister Derby, she discovered the site after stumbling upon another lady's page on the site, where she had reportedly made a lot of money and purchased a penthouse.



This, she said prompted Sister Derby to explore the platform herself, leading to her success.



She added that she has found financial success through that platform where she sells adult content to subscribers.







