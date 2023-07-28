I made a promise to God; my gospel songs are in the pipeline – Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Friday, 28 July 2023

Kwabena Kwabena, the renowned Highlife artiste in Ghana has disclosed that his gospel songs are in the pipeline which he will be releasing soon.



The artiste stated the reason behind such initiative and in his words, he some time ago made a promise to God that he would record a few gospel songs as a way of appreciating God for everything he has done in his life.



During a media interaction on Onua TV’s Onua Keteke, as they discussed his upcoming album, Kwabena Kwabena explained to the host that God has been good to him and feels this is the time for him to show his gratitude to God.



“So, I made a promise to God that I will release a couple of songs that I will use to praise Him and also show him how grateful I am for the things he has done in my life. So, I am recording a few songs; gospel songs. I will release those Gospel songs by all means. It’s in the pipeline so Ghanaians should anticipate”, he said during the interview.



The ‘Asor’ hitmaker also mentioned that he is the author of most of his songs, explaining that songwriting is a gift thus, if God has blessed him with such a talent, he sees no reason why he should ignore such talent.



Kwabena Kwabena has become a household name in the music industry. Beginning his career and experiencing his breakthrough in 2004, the hiplife artiste has continued to serve Ghanaians with good music. Some songs he is known for include ‘Ka Kyere me’, ‘Adea waye me’, ‘Me ne woa’ and ‘Fakye me’.



