I made a lot of women abort pregnancies in the past - Avram Ben Moshe

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

The leader of the Common Sense Family, Avram Ben Moshe, has made a confession.



He confessed to having caused a lot of women to indulge in abortions when speaking with ZionFelix in an interview.



Known as an ardent critic of Christianity, Avram was candid when he made these statements.



The Common Sense Family leader explained that in some cases, some of his past suitors did the procedure without informing him.



He also established that other women he had been with, aborted their pregnancies due to tough situations.



However, in the midst of the revelations, Avram Ben Moshe revealed that he currently has nine children.



His confession was in reaction to issues regarding Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson's abortion brouhaha.



Watch the full interview below:



