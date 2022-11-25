I made GH¢20,000 in three months but business is now bad – Sex worker

Tabloid News of Friday, 25 November 2022

The impact of the current economic hardship in Ghana is cutting across all spheres.



A commercial sex worker, Ama, which is her pseudo-name, has shared how the state of the economy is impacting her trade.



The Nigerian who arrived in Ghana about a year and a half ago, said she made over GHC20, 000 in her first three months of selling sex.



Last year when I came here, I used two months to make a lot of money. You people call it twenty thousand, which is two hundred million [old cedis]. I used three months to make such an amount last year. But up until now, I have not gotten such an amount," she told Oyerepa TV's Kwasi Parker Wilson in a special report.



According to Ama, her usual clients now come to her with very little money to offer for her services due to their economic situation.



"Now it is worse than last year because they are complaining everywhere that there is no money. Some of them who used to pay GHC100, now when they come, they will tell you they don't have money. What they have is GHC20 or GHC40 and you cannot send them back because they have been your customers and now there is no money. So now we are working with consideration," she said.



She is, however, hopeful that the current situation will improve for her trade to thrive so she can return back to her country.



Ghanaians have recently been hit hard with economic hardship brought about by high inflation, persistent increase in fuel prices as well as a depreciating local currency.







