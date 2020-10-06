I made $13,000 from my short-lived beef yesterday - Afia Schwarzenegger claims

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Social commentator, Afia Schwarzenegger has claimed that she made a whopping US$13,000 from her beef with songstress Mzbel.



Afia Schwarzenegger on Monday morning made several damning posts about Mzbel and her "promiscuous" lifestyle.



She indicated that Mzbel slept with some big men for an ambassadorial deal.



She also disclosed that the singer was not rapped by Nigel Gaisie but was rather sleeping with him after her sugar daddy introduced him to her.



However, Afia Schwarzenegger deleted the posts she made about Mzbel claiming that she had been paid to do so.



In a post today, she claims to have made $13,000 from her short-lived beef with Mzbel asking that they should often do it.



“I made $13k from your foolishness yesterday...My name is Afia Sikabediden.Letz do this more often…i ” m building Estates, not green grass. EVEN MY DOG KNOWS THAT MY SILENCE IS NOT FREE!!!!!!! Good morning Schwaralewas…”





