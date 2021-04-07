‘I'm working on my PhD in Theology’ – Sonnie Badu speaks after his four-month degree trends

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sonnie Agyemang Badu, a US-based musician of Ghanaian origin, says he is currently pursuing another PhD in Theology and he has no need to prove to anybody whether his recent certificates are fake or not.



He stated that the recent trolls on social media will not let him back out on whatever he is doing in terms of academics.



Sonnie Badu recently posted on social media that he was able to obtain three degrees in four months from an American University.



He advised the youth to work hard and achieve their aims instead of seeking to “trend out of somebody’s hard work”.



“I’m actually working on my PhD in Theology as well; I’m done with Philosophy and doing my Theology. I just don’t come out to tell the world this is what I’m studying, but if you look at me you can see this man is a very educated man.



“So, I’m adding another one to it because I believe in Ministry if we have a lot of educated people who are at the forefront, a lot of things wouldn’t have happened so that is why, I’ve taken on the journey to really educate myself,” Sonnie Badu said in a Facebook live video monitored by GhanaWeb on Tuesday.



He continued: “From my masters in Christian Leadership, when I started ministry, some of you were students in school maybe Junior High or Senior High but today, the internet gives you strength to talk. I have done ministry in my whole life…,” he stated.



Badu explained that he has been in ministry for 28 years and has a BA in Ministry and that is why he has the beautiful Rock Hill Church in Atlanta Georgia, USA.



Flipping through the church’s magazine to buttress his points on what he has achieved in his life, the ‘Baba’ singer said he really loves education that is why, after his Philosophy training, he is pursuing a PhD in Theology.



“My honorary doctorate in musicology, I love it. It’s incredible, it’s a great honour; honorary doctorate in divinity, I love it. I can teach deep mysteries. I got tired of honorary; they are all here […]; three years I’ve been working hard. I get appointed at a university to download my knowledge and teach. I love universities in Africa but it’s also an honour to have a university here that I work. I thought that should be a mark that everybody can look up to and say wow! If this is where he has gotten to then let me also work hard to do it…” he stated further.



“But young men when I was doing ministry, I don’t know how old they are, having the audacity to disrespect and others are jumping, it doesn’t move me; it doesn’t touch me because I know the mindset that’s why I don’t live there. I know the mindset of my people that is why I don’t live there. But think about it if we keep on going on this way, will our nation grow? If we keep on going on this way, especially in Ghana, killing our heroes; somebody has the audacity to question my Presidential Lifetime Achievement award. Do you know what it means to question my citizenship, my keys to the state, do you know what it actually means?” Sonnie Badu quizzed.



Sonnie Badu said anybody who has gotten the chance to sit under his teachings will testify that he is well educated.