I‘m the originator of Kumawood - Sam Dackus

Ghanaian film producer Samuel Darko has made a shocking revelation about what brought about the name Kumawood.



According to Sam Dackus, he is the originator of Kumawood and has full license to that effect.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, he disclosed, he got the name Kumawood out of an award scheme he created.



“I have registered Kumawood as a company and no one can take it from me “ he said.



Kumawood is a privately owned movie and awards industry that is based in Kumasi.



