Music of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

I’m the new age Tupac – Kwesi Arthur brags in ‘Warming Up’

Ghanaian Rapper, Kwesi Arthur play videoGhanaian Rapper, Kwesi Arthur

After successfully dropping two mixtapes, three awards, and many chart-topping singles, Kwesi Arthur says he is the new-age Tupac.

The 2018 BET nominee in his new song showered numerous accolades on himself and as usual, took his audience on his life journey with a bit of sarcasm.

In one of the lines in the song, he said, “I move like I am Jay-Z, and I rule like I am Sark. I am the new-age Tupac, I’m just warming up.”

Kwesi Arthur associates his music successes with that of Tupac Shakur, a highly successful American hip-hop artist.

Tupac Shakur was embroiled in a feud between East Coast and West Coast rappers and was murdered in a drive-by shooting in 1996, leaving behind an influential musical legacy at the age of 25.

