Entertainment of Monday, 12 April 2021

'I’m the man of the moment reason why Stormzy came for me' – Yaw Tog

Kumerican rapper Yaw Tog Kumerican rapper Yaw Tog

From all indications, Kumerican rapper Yaw Tog keeps winning and it’s no surprise that his name has been cited in the month of April as the “BET Amplified International” artiste.

The reputable TV Network took to their Facebook page to share the good news to Ghanaians and the entire fans of Yaw Tog adding that Yaw Tog is the next biggest thing in music.

Prior to that, Yaw Tog remixed his 'Sore' song with Stormzy which hit over a million views on YouTube in the space of 2 days.

Perhaps, the young chap has become swollen-headed as in a new freestyle, Yaw Tog is claiming to be the king of rap after featuring British superstar, Stormzy

In the freestyle, the young chap believes he is the man of the moment or if you like the hottest rapper reason why Stormzy came for him

Watch the video below:

