I’m the longest underground artiste in Ghana’s music history – Kwame Yogot

Entertainment of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Budding Hiplife artiste, Kenneth Kyeremateng popularly known as Kwame Yogot has proudly accepted the accolade as the artiste to have been kept underground for the longest time in the history of Ghanaian music.



Kwame Yogot who hails from Assin Bereku in the Central Region of Ghana and signed onto Sky Entertainment record label told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that he’s been an underground artiste for the past 11 years.



“It’s true if someone says Kwame Yogot is the longest-serving underground artiste in Ghana I think I will agree with that person,” he claimed.



He added “Yeah I have been doing music and have been underground for more than 11 years. There is no big artiste in Ghana that I have not featured on my song as an underground artiste.”



“I have featured a lot of big artistes like Castro in 2010 and so I have been underground for a long time I’m not today’s Kwame Yogot,” he bragged.



Kwame Yogot finally got his breakthrough into mainstream after he released his monstrous banger titled ‘Biibi Besi’ which featured Kuami Eugene and had nominations at the 3Music Awards and VGMA22.