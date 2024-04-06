I'm the first gospel musician in Ghana to build a mansion worth $3.7 million - Broda Sammy

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: Gilbert Yeboah, contributor

Ghana’s very own gospel musician, Broda Sammy, who recently made it known that the majority of gospel musicians in the country are broke, is in the news once again.



This time, Broda Sammy, in an interview with SeanCity TV has subtly justified why he made the above-mentioned revelation about the financial status of his colleagues in the gospel ministry.



According to Broda Sammy, he is the first Ghanaian gospel musician to build an ultra-modern mansion with a whopping amount of $3.7 million. He said this in a chit-chat with Ruthy on SeanCity TV.



Broda Sammy added that he used only six (6) months to complete the mansion because money is not his problem now, largely due to his side job in the real estate business.



Recently, a video of a woman claiming that Broda Sammy has built a mansion went viral, with netizens questioning the authenticity of the information.



Broda Sammy has now confirmed that the said mansion belongs to him.