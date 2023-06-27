I’m the first Liberian musician to gain global attention – JZyNo

Music of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Afrobeat singer, Jonathan Lee Pratt commonly known as JZyNo, has claimed that he is the first Liberian artiste to go global.



The ‘Butta My Bread’ song featuring Ghanaian singer, Lasmid, has been topping charts and getting massive streams on digital platforms since it was released.



Touching on this feat, however, JZyNo said,



“Truth be told I’m the first Liberian artiste to go global with my music and when I went back almost everybody was saying that JZyNO we are proud of you,” JZyNo said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.



“Across many digital streaming platforms, I have the numbers more than any of my people and it’s only by grace because it’s not something that can be done just like that.



“It’s about time and working hard and putting in a lot of efforts but ultimately it’s God’s grace in His own time that has brought us here,” he ended on Property FM seen by MyNewsGh.com



The smash hit song has since become the toast of most couples at weddings.



It is one of the viral trends when it comes to dance challenges on social media.