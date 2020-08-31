Entertainment of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Ghana Crusader

I’m the best rapper in Ghana – Eno Barony insists

Rapper Eno Barony

Female rap goddess Eno Barony, has challenged VGMA for giving the best rapper award to Kwesi Arthur.



Nominees for this years best rapper Eno , medikal , Teephlow , Sarkodie, EL And Kwesi Arthur.



The Ghanaian female rapper through her post on IG shared who deserves to win the award for that category .



She posted a picture of herself and Strongman with caption "best rappers" . Check out post below:









