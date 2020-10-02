Entertainment of Friday, 2 October 2020

I'm the African dancehall god, they can’t take me out of the race – Samini

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, known in showbiz as Samini, has unleashed the visuals for his new song ‘Forever’.



In this video, Samini declared that he is the African Dancehall god adding that nobody can take him out of the race.



He stressed that his reign is forever because that is how Jah has made him.



The HighGrade Family leader further described himself as the Dancehall Bruce Lee, Dancehall Encyclopedia and a whole lot more in the song titled "Forever".



Samini also sang about all the qualities he possesses in this piece. He again,‘big up’ his fans in this song produced by Jam Master Jay (JMJ).





