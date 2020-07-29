Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I’m still single – Wiyaala

play videoWiyaala in an interview with GhanaWebTV

Ghanaian afro-pop singer and songwriter, Wiyaala has established that she is yet to be married.



The energetic singer who was alleged to have married a white man debunked such claims adding that the man in question is her manager.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb, she disclosed that her current boyfriend is yet to perform the necessary marriage rites but until then, she regards herself as a single lady.



“I’m not hiding my husband I have a boyfriend. According to tradition he is not my husband. He’ll have to come and follow the right procedures, bride price and all. He must also bring his people to see mine if not, I’m still a free woman, I’m single,” she stated



Asked whether she has plans on giving birth yet, Wiyaala answered by saying; “Now I’m getting ready to have some kids. I’ll have one first to see if I can be a good mother. I’m too hyper and I’ll need my mother to help me out. But if they come as twins, it’s also fine,” she added.



“John sheryn is my Manager. This is the man who came to my aid when I kept on screaming for help from the entertainment sector. Nobody paid attention to me until this man decided to support me. He was my teacher at Ghallywood. He discovered me, he bought me instruments and machines to enhance my career,” she said.



