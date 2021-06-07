I’m sorry, please forgive your careless big sister – Mzbel begs Nana Tornado

Entertainment of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah aka Mzbel has pleaded with Nana Tornado to forgive her.



The Ghanaian songstress and businesswoman took to her Instagram page to beg Tornado.



In the post-Zionfelix.net has come across, Mzbel admitted that she was careless.



Stressing on how sorry she’s, Mzbel wished to have a second chance from Nana Tornado.



She wrote: “My brother @kingnanatonardo1 I’m sorry, please forgive your careless big sister, if u leave me who will be my Supi? Who will I gossip in Ga with, who will ROAR for me when they’re coming after me? Tell me who will make me laugh?



“Please I was careless, give me another chance. Ei my pastries, whose mum will make them, who will love me like u love me?



“I’m sorry ok? Kaashimi Tsakemomi ????????????.”



Mzbel’s plea for forgiveness comes after Nana Tornado told ZionFelix in a recent interview that he does not want to have any celebrity friend again.





